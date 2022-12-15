Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $256,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

BLCO opened at $15.49 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.49 million. Bausch + Lomb had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

