BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BCE by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BCE stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.28.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

