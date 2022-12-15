BCS Wealth Management Acquires 7,981 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,305 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,448 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,949,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,091,000 after buying an additional 1,354,292 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

