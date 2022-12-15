BCS Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 30,678 Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.37% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.0% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.7% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

