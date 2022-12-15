BCS Wealth Management Has $1.45 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,628 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $21.87.

