BCS Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About TowneBank

(Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.