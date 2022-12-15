BCS Wealth Management Sells 160 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,669 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 40,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 29.1% during the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 40,619 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.