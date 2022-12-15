BCS Wealth Management Sells 4,256 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

BCS Wealth Management cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned about 1.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 202,613 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 515.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 474,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 397,743 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

