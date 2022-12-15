BCS Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.