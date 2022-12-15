Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $250.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $221.00.

BDX has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $254.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.51.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

