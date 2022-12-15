Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $1,515,281,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $10,156,275. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $418.39 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $667.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.81. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

