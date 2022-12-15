Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $274.53 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.49. The company has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

