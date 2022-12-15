Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($127.37) to €128.00 ($134.74) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($127.37) to €116.00 ($122.11) in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.