Bell Bank Buys 7,184 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Bell Bank grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,012 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 441,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,000 after acquiring an additional 438,693 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,146,000 after acquiring an additional 375,981 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.54. 435,757 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average of $88.31.

