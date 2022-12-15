Bell Bank Buys 85,076 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bell Bank raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,754 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,076 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares comprises about 1.0% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 42.4% during the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 83,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 55,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 188,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 116,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.68. 385,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,547,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

