Bell Bank Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bell Bank decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 297,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 511,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,068,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 90,711 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,408,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

