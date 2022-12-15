Bell Bank Sells 567 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bell Bank cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $70.19. The stock had a trading volume of 461,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,188,072. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

