Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.83. 34,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

