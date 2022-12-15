Benchmark Trims Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Target Price to $26.00

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $30.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Trading Down 1.7 %

Arconic stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.65. Arconic has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Arconic had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Arconic declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arconic

In other Arconic news, Director William F. Austen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $7,686,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.