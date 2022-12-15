Bennett Selby Investments LP Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,373,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,891,000 after buying an additional 386,839 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $604,000. Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in Bank of America by 31.2% in the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 47,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.9% in the third quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 148,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $31.65. 455,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,133,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

