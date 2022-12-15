Bennett Selby Investments LP Purchases 359 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 4.4% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

