Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Short Interest Update

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of BSY stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $37.71. 646,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.23. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.93 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 17.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.