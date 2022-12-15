Berenberg Bank Lowers Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Price Target to GBX 80

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EBOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital raised Tritax EuroBox to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 143.75 ($1.76).

Tritax EuroBox Price Performance

LON EBOX traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 62.30 ($0.76). 766,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.08. The company has a market cap of £263.36 million and a P/E ratio of 246.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. Tritax EuroBox has a 1-year low of GBX 57.70 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 118.60 ($1.46).

Tritax EuroBox Dividend Announcement

About Tritax EuroBox

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

