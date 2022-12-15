Berkshire Grey Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 20.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGRY opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $219.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

