Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Director Rajath Shourie Purchases 10,000 Shares

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) Director Rajath Shourie acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajath Shourie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Rajath Shourie acquired 20,000 shares of Berry stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of BRY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 603,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.24. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. Berry had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 20.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BRY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of Berry

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Berry by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after buying an additional 6,648,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 589,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 537,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 483,221 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 426,049 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

