BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Short Interest Update

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 879,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 248.0 days.
BICO Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLLKF traded up 0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 13.64. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012. BICO Group AB has a 12-month low of 2.36 and a 12-month high of 31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.01.
About BICO Group AB (publ)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BICO Group AB (publ) (CLLKF)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.