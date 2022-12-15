BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Short Interest Update

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 879,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 248.0 days.

BICO Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLKF traded up 0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 13.64. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012. BICO Group AB has a 12-month low of 2.36 and a 12-month high of 31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.01.

About BICO Group AB (publ)

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bio convergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Laboratory Solutions and Bioautomation. The Laboratory Solutions segment offers 3D bioprinters, hybrid microscopes, single-cell dispensing instruments, and liquid handling instruments, as well as services and related consumables, such as bioinks, reagents, microscope lenses, software, printheads, and 3D reconstructed human tissues for applications in regulatory testing.

