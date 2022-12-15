Biglari (NYSE:BH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $129.97

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $129.97 and traded as high as $144.60. Biglari shares last traded at $139.99, with a volume of 8,045 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
The company has a market cap of $319.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average of $130.04.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biglari by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Biglari by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biglari by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Biglari by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biglari by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.
