BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Down to $11.17

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $10.13. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 21,339 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $437,428.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $437,428.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,057,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,771 shares of company stock worth $1,607,311. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,051 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 940,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,564,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after buying an additional 1,011,409 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4,385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,177,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after buying an additional 3,107,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

