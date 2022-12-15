Birch Capital Management LLC Buys 321 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 5.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.