Birch Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Genpact accounts for 1.9% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of G. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 1,456.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,703 shares of company stock worth $11,865,685 in the last three months. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.14.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

