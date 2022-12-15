Birch Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after buying an additional 4,054,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ENB opened at $39.71 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

