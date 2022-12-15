Birch Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Birch Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after buying an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock opened at $247.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.05. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.29.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

