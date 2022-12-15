BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $117.66 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $117.66 million and approximately $34.80 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $17,413.00 or 0.99986626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013081 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00043598 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019856 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00236799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io."

