BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $117.87 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $117.87 million and approximately $24.01 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $17,444.17 or 0.99998079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022.

