Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Bitcoin Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

