BitDAO Price Tops $0.31 (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $931.88 million and $5.29 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $897.07 or 0.05150659 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00502272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.16 or 0.29759888 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

