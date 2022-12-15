BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $321,998.98 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012927 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019810 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00236834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.14286653 USD and is down -44.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $231,304.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

