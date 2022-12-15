BitShares Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $27.47 million and $1.28 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005465 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002382 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007553 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,773,096 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

