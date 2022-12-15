BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Acquired by Stolper Co

Stolper Co increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,660,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,089,000 after acquiring an additional 70,273 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,152,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 287,850 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 58,083 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 164,728 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the period.

BOE stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

