BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Boosted by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $699.50 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $933.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $666.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $653.30.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
