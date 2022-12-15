BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Up 70.8% in November

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the November 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,865. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

