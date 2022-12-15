Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

BSL opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $531,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the period.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

