Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $76.95

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.95 and last traded at $77.20, with a volume of 246475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.60.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

