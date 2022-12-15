Blue Ridge Mountain Resources (OTCMKTS:MHRCQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc (OTCMKTS:MHRCQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Blue Ridge Mountain Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,028,800 shares.
Blue Ridge Mountain Resources Price Performance
About Blue Ridge Mountain Resources
Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc, formerly Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation, is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil, primarily in the states of West Virginia and Ohio. The Company operates through three segments: Upstream, Midstream and Oil Field Services.
