BlueArk (BRK) Price Tops $0.0019

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $61.91 million and approximately $719,947.04 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00192564 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $726,561.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

