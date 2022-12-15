Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 1,462 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.88.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,464 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

