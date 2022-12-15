BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

DHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,384. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 220,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.