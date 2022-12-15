Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Update

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the November 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bonso Electronics International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNSO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.35. 3,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,966. Bonso Electronics International has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

