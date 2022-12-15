BORA Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.83 Million (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, BORA has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BORA token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BORA has a total market capitalization of $132.45 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $883.20 or 0.05097006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00504305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.60 or 0.29880293 BTC.

BORA Token Profile

BORA’s launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,500,000 tokens. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem. BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BORA

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA supports blockchain-related technologies such as token connection and smart contracts for developers to develop blockchain technology applied content (BApps) easily. Such produced contents are provided to the users through the BORA ECOSYSTEM platform. Currently, BORA works with developers in various services and industries, starting with the IT entertainment field, including games, music, video, and other industries, such as ICT industry that utilizes Big Data of education, healthcare and location information and FinTech grafted area for real estate rental and investment.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

