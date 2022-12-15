Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26.

Insider Activity at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 925 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 793,347 shares of company stock worth $27,583,572 and sold 63,062 shares worth $2,067,882. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Braze by 8.1% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Braze during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

